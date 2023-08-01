The K18 15&U Tigers were named State Champions after a 13-2 blow-out game against Colby last week.
Although it took four innings to get on the scoreboard Wednesday, The Tigers were first to score with three runs in the fourth inning, establishing a lead Colby was never able to overcome. Wyatt Dunn doubled and scored on a balk of the pitcher. Abram Stratton hit a single and scored as another player grounded out. A hit by Aiden Gordon brought in Rylan Gurney, who reached base on an error by the third baseman.
