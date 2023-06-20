The CCCHS Trap Shoot team finished in the top 10 in the state competition over the weekend at Sedgwick, Kan..
With a team score of 461, Tigers took eighth place out of 76 teams at the state competition
Updated: June 20, 2023 @ 8:59 pm
Rusty Connally can be reached at dispatchaddesk@gmail.com or (785) 632-2127
Editor
