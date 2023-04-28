The Tiger varsity golf team placed first out of eight teams in the Concordia Invitational Golf Tournament on Monday with a combined score of 325.
Ian Floersch led the way for the Tigers with a score of 40-37=77 and brought home a second-place medal. Other medalists included Ty Langvardt, who scored 37-42=79 and placed fourth; and Jackson Henry, 42-39=81, seventh place. Rounding out the team scores were Isaac Pfizenmaier, 41-47=88; and Camden LeBeuf, 44-48=92.
