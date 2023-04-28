Tiger golfers

Tiger golfers Ty Langvardt (left), Jackson Henry and Ian Floersch medaled at Concordia.                                                                                                        

 Courtesy photo

The Tiger varsity golf team placed first out of eight teams in the Concordia Invitational Golf Tournament on Monday with a combined score of 325.

 Ian Floersch led the way for the Tigers with a score of 40-37=77 and brought home a second-place medal. Other medalists included Ty Langvardt, who scored 37-42=79 and placed fourth; and Jackson Henry, 42-39=81, seventh place. Rounding out the team scores were Isaac Pfizenmaier, 41-47=88; and Camden LeBeuf, 44-48=92.

