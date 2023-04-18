Tiger forensics qualifies for state

Tiger forensics competitors Corvus Williams (left), Morgan Peters and Audrey Reh qualified for the state meet with a first or second placing at Salina South.                                                                              

 (Courtesy photo)

So far in April, the Tiger forensics team competed in three meets, where they brought top places in several categories.

On April 1 the team traveled to Republic County with 19 entries, where they placed third in sweepstakes overall.  

