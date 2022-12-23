Janae Crimmins

 Lady Tiger (No. 23) Janae Crimmins makes a rush for the basket hoping to get another few points ahead of Concordia in the Tuesday night game. (Photo by Quinn Yaskanich)

The Lady Tigers varsity girls basketball team obliterated Concordia with a devastating 52-27 win for the final game of 2022 on Tuesday, going into Winter Break with a 4-2 record.

From the first quarter, the girls took the lead and didn’t let go, scoring 10 points to Concordia’s 7 in the first eight minutes Mackenzie Weller, Hailee Bent, Megan Wright, Ayla Johnson and Reagann McDonald all scored 2 points in the first quarter.