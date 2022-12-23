The Lady Tigers varsity girls basketball team obliterated Concordia with a devastating 52-27 win for the final game of 2022 on Tuesday, going into Winter Break with a 4-2 record.
From the first quarter, the girls took the lead and didn’t let go, scoring 10 points to Concordia’s 7 in the first eight minutes Mackenzie Weller, Hailee Bent, Megan Wright, Ayla Johnson and Reagann McDonald all scored 2 points in the first quarter.
