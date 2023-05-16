With a league runner up title and five state qualifiers, Tiger Tennis was ready for action at the 4A State Tennis tournament last Friday and Saturday in Pratt.
In singles play, Anthony Davies defeated Chris Hayes of Topeka-Hayden with an upset win, 6-4, 6-3 in the opening round. Davies lost to Wyatt Shultz of Parsons 6-1, 6-1 in the second round. Shultz went on to finish second. Davies bounced back and defeated Nate Farmer of Wellington 9-6. In the next round, Davies lost to Ethan Elder of McPherson, 9-3.
