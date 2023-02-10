The Class 3A No. 6 ranked Silver Lake Eagles were too much for the Lady Tigers in last Friday night’s non-league matchup. The 15-1 Eagles defeated Clay Center 64-38 in a mostly one-sided contest.
The Lady Tigers were able to hold tight with the Eagles in the first quarter, nearly matching their opponents 13-17, but the game quickly turned for the home team in the second. The Eagles tacked on 20 points in the second quarter and took the game into the half with a lead of 37-24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.