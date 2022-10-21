This week's student athlete of the week is junior Emma Pfizenmaier of the Lady Tiger volleyball team. Pfizenmaier finished the season 15th in state in digs as she spent most of the season as one of the team's Libero. This past Tuesday, Pfizenmaier was third on the team with six digs against Northern Heights and third on the team with seven digs against Herington. Last Tuesday after the Lady Tigers defeated Wamego for the NCKL Crown, Pfizenmaier led all players in digs with 20 total in the two matches. The junior also plays basketball and softball.
“I've been working on the position since summer league. Being a three-sport athlete has prepared me to be ready to play and learn different positions,” Pfizenmaier said of her athleticism and reflexes in order to get the dig.
