The Clay Center High School Trap team recently competed at the USA High School Clay Target League National Championships, July 5-9 in Mason, MI. Representing the Clay Center Tiger shooters were Brody Kramer (left), Edith Frye, Wyatt Varner, Trace Wohler and Bane Kramer.
The Clay Center High School Trap team competed in the USA High School Clay Target League National Championships, July 5-9 in Mason, MI.
This year was the first time they were able to compete in the team shoot as well as individuals. The team consisted of graduated seniors Edith Frye, Wyatt Varner and Brody Kramer. Other Clay Center Tigers competing were Trace Wohler, incoming junior and Bane Kramer, incoming freshman. There were 1,718 shooters and only the top 400 made it to the championship round.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.