CCCHS football players earning All-NCKL honors for 2022 football season were, front row, (L to R): Cole Pladson, Brody Hayes and Colton Spellman. Back row: Brett Loader, Braylon Berry, Jackson Henry, Luke Young and Mark Hoffman with honorable mention. Not pictured: Talyn Pfizenmaier, honorable mention. (Photo by Melanie Musselman)
All-NCKL honors were announced earlier this week and CCCHS was well represented with ten members of the 2022 Tiger Football team picking up a total of a dozen awards. Juniors Brody Hayes and Jackson Henry were standouts with a pair of honors each.
Brody Hayes was named all-NCKL on both offense and defense as a running back and defensive back, respectively. On the offensive side of the ball, Hayes was a steamroller who racked up 14 touchdowns and 836 yards on 104 carries. Hayes had three 100+ yard games, averaging 8 yards per carry and 69.7 yards per game. Hayes also posed a threat while receiving with 11 receptions for 238 yards and another 3 touchdowns. As a kick returner, Hayes racked up another 425 yards. On defense, Hayes totaled 105 tackles, 65 solo, along with a sack and an interception.
