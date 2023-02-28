Lady Tigers Gabi Koppes (32-0) and Alissa Cowing (28-6) represented CCCCHS at the 4-1A girls state wrestling tournament in Salina on Feb. 22 and 23, with Koppes bringing her second consecutive state title back to Clay Center.
Koppes and Cowing each made short work of their opponents in the opening rounds, winning by pinfall. Competing at 105, Cowing pinned Lilly Herrman of Pratt at 2:11 into the match, while Koppes defeated Justyce King of Burlington by fall at the 1:49 mark. Drawing a difficult opponent in the quarterfinals, Cowing was unable to keep the momentum rolling and was defeated by Payton Burton of Leon-Bluestem by pinfall at 3:54. Cowing would fight on in the consolation bracket, facing Brianna Mitchell (36-11) of Baldwin in consolation round 2. Cowing took Mitchell to the limit, forcing her opponent to wrestle out all three periods to secure a 5-0 decision win. Cowing ended her season with a 28-8 record.
