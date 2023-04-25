The Tiger varsity tennis team tied for first with Marysville at the quad tournament in Marysville Thursday.
In No. 1 Singles, Brooks Craig went 2-1 and placed first,
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Tiger varsity tennis team tied for first with Marysville at the quad tournament in Marysville Thursday.
In No. 1 Singles, Brooks Craig went 2-1 and placed first,
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Rusty Connally can be reached at dispatchaddesk@gmail.com or (785) 632-2127
Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.