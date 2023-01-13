Tigers Jackson Henry (No. 12) and Brett Hoffman (No. 3) toss up a shot over a Saline defender while Mason Mellies (No. 33) awaits the possible rebound in Tuesday's game against Southest of Saline. (Photo by Quinn O’Hara)
The boys of the Clay Center Tigers basketball team returned from an extended holiday break to face the Chapman Fighting Irish on the road last Friday night. In the Tigers best showing of the year, they downed a flagging Chapman 67-47 in a one-sided league contest.
Three Tigers went into the double digits on Friday with Mark Hoffman putting up a season high 26 points against The Irish. Hoffman struggled from the free throw line, going on 2 for 6, but was otherwise lights out with his shooting, downing 9 field goals and a pair of triples. Justin Wright hung 14 points of his own on the Irish with his deadly shooting from the three-point line. Wright sank four 3-pointers in the contest, with a field goal for good measure. Jace Weller made his presence known as well with a trio of field goals, a pair of 3-pointers, and a perfect 2 for 2 from the free throw line. Owen Craig added another 6 points, Jace Brownell another 5, and Cole Pladson scored 4 for the Tigers and Colten Tadtman had 1.
