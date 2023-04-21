Tiger Golf placed first out of eight teams at the Abilene Invitation held at the Stagg Hill Golf Course in Manhattan Monday, third out of eight teams in Seneca Tuesday and third out of nine teams in the Salina Sacred Heart Invitational last week on April 13 at the Salina Municipal Golf Course.
In the Abilene meet, four Tigers medaled individually as top 10 placers, including Isaac Pfizenmaier, who scored 40-42=82 and placed third; Ty Langvardt, 38-46=84, seventh; Ian Floersch, 42-46=86, eighth; and Jackson Henry, 41-46=87, who tied for 10th. Tigers Jimmy Gordon and Camden Lebeuf also scored well with Gordon scoring 48-47=95; and Lebeuf, 51-46=97.
