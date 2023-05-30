Mark Hoffman warms up just before last Thursday’s State Baseball game in Salina. Despite striking out seven and only allowing a couple of hits in the game, that wasn’t enough to get the Tigers into the quarterfinals, as they lost by one run in the seventh inning. (Dispatch photo)
The Tiger Varsity Baseball Team fell in the first game of the State tournament in a heart-breaker 1-0 loss to the Chanute Blue Comets on Thursday, one of only two losses in the season.
While it was not the outcome they were looking for, the Tigers battled a fierce opponent, who played well by not committing a single error in the game. The Comets only allowed the Tigers to get a couple of singles hit by Braxtin Mason and Brody Hayes in the third inning, but recorded most of their outs by catching flies, line balls, and pop-ups or getting a ground ball before a runner could reach a base.
