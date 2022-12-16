Wakefield’s Lady Bombers snapped a three-game skid with a decisive 46-27 victory over Southern Cloud on Tuesday. With the win, the Lady Bombers improve to 2-3 for the season.
Victory was never in doubt on Tuesday night as the Lady Bombers dominated in all four quarters, besting their opponents on both sides of the ball. In the first half, Wakefield outscored Southern Cloud 21-10, and continued to apply pressure in the second half where they once again outscored their opponents, this time 25-17.
