Addy Gurney and Alexa Leitzel of Clay Center have been selected as members of Team USA for the 2023 International Baton Twirling Federation Nations Cup contest in Liverpool, England. They will be competing this August in the Junior Artistic Twirl Pairs Level A division.
Gurney and Leitzel have earned state, regional and national pairs championship titles. This will be their first time representing the USA in an international contest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.