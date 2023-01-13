The Clay Center Tigers basketball team faced Southeast of Saline in the Den on Tuesday night and despite their best efforts, the home team were unfortunately unable to capture a victory as the Trojans continued their undefeated 8-0 season.
Jace Weller was the Tigers top scorer, putting up 14 points on 6 field goals and a pair of free throws. He was followed closely by Owen Craig, who added another 12 points with 5 field goals of his own, as well as a pair of free throws. Mark Hoffman (9 pts), Justin Wright (7 pts), Cole Pladson (6 pts), and Weston Hammond (2 pts) rounded out the Tiger total.
