Cole pladson.jpeg

Cole Pladson scores another two point layup for the tigers at Friday night’s game.

The Clay Center Tigers were defeated by the Marysville Bulldogs on Thursday night in The Den. Despite what the 52-43 final score may imply, the Tigers were in the fight to the finish, pulling even with the 16-2 Bulldogs several times, and even holding a small lead in the third.

Marysville brought the heat early, taking a 12-7 lead on the back of four 3-pointers in the first period before Clay Center could begin to get their legs under them. Cole Pladson helped to keep the Tigers in the contest with 5 points on a triple of his own and a pair of free throws. Justin Wright also had a field goal.