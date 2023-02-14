The Clay Center Tigers were defeated by the Marysville Bulldogs on Thursday night in The Den. Despite what the 52-43 final score may imply, the Tigers were in the fight to the finish, pulling even with the 16-2 Bulldogs several times, and even holding a small lead in the third.
Marysville brought the heat early, taking a 12-7 lead on the back of four 3-pointers in the first period before Clay Center could begin to get their legs under them. Cole Pladson helped to keep the Tigers in the contest with 5 points on a triple of his own and a pair of free throws. Justin Wright also had a field goal.
