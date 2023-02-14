Almost from the opening whistle, the Lady Bombers of Wakefield ran roughshod over Solomon’s Lady Gorillas in last Friday night’s game. Wakefield took an early lead in the contest, never giving it up throughout all four quarters of play and closed out the night with a dominant 52-30 win.
Senior Jada Clarke was a force for the Bombers, scoring 19 points in 26 minutes of play, and tallying up 9 rebounds, 3 on defense and 6 on offense. Clarke was 8 for 17 from the field and went 1 of 2 from the three-point line. Close behind Clarke were sophomores Allison Adams and Paige Smith with 12 points and 11 points, respectively. Smith also notched 9 rebounds (4 offensive, 5 defensive) while Adams had 6 (all defense).
