Addy Gurney and Alexa Leitzel have been selected as members of Team USA for the 2023 International Baton Twirling Federation Nations Cup contest in Liverpool, England. They will be competing this August in the Junior Artistic Twirl Pairs level A division.
Addy and Alexa have earned state, regional, and national pairs championship titles. This will be their first time representing the USA in an international contest. Addy is a junior and Alexa is a sophomore at CCCHS where they are both on the Tiger Twirler team. They are coached by Koralea Slagle at Slagle Dance & Baton Studio.
