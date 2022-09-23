Kara Floersch

Kara Floersch tees off at the Turkey Creek course last week. (Courtesy photo)

On a warm and windy Thursday, Sept.15, Lady Tiger golfers of Clay Center Community High School traveled to McPherson to compete at Turkey Creek Golf Course. They brought home two medals but did not have enough to field a full team.

Kara Floersch shot a 46 on the front nine and a 52 on the back for a 98 and a 13th place medal. Nipping at her heels was teammate Emma Frigon who shot a 49 on the front but tightened up on the back with a 50 for a score of 99 and 14th medal. Kadence Henderson wasn’t far behind the other Lady Tigers with a 51-54=105. 