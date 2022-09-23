On a warm and windy Thursday, Sept.15, Lady Tiger golfers of Clay Center Community High School traveled to McPherson to compete at Turkey Creek Golf Course. They brought home two medals but did not have enough to field a full team.
Kara Floersch shot a 46 on the front nine and a 52 on the back for a 98 and a 13thplace medal. Nipping at her heels was teammate Emma Frigon who shot a 49 on the front but tightened up on the back with a 50 for a score of 99 and 14thmedal. Kadence Henderson wasn’t far behind the other Lady Tigers with a 51-54=105.
