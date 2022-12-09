Bomber Micah Wendt goes up for a rebound against a pair of Linn defenders including Conner Ohlde (left, No. 5) and Gavin Turk (right) during Tuesday night’s game at home. (Photo courtesy of Stephanie Hessling)
Both the boys and the girls of the Wakefield High basketball squad faced off against Linn on Tuesday night, with both teams unable to pull off wins against the visiting Bulldogs.
The Lady Bombers were defeated 49-23 by the Bulldogs, who outscored Wakefield in all but the fourth quarter. Even in a loss, Jada Clark of the Lady Bombers showed a keen eye and solid shooting from the field. Clark was the lead scorer for the Lady Bombers, managing 10 points on a pair of field goals, a 3-pointer, and a trio of free throws.
