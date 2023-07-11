The K18 team won 15 games so far this summer, including a 17-3 win over Valley Heights on Monday, a 5-3 win against Clifton-Clyde Thursday and a 9-1 at Concordia on Saturday. They will be playing at the Regional tournament in Concordia this week with the first game against Smith Center Gray tonight at 8:30 p.m.
