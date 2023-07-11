League Champions

The K18 Tigers Baseball team won the league tournament over the weekend and are off to play in the this week. Pictured are (l to r): front row: Jarrin Brumfield, Ethan Leitzel, Kade Young, Jett Hayes, Miller Coffman. Middle row: Rylan Gurney, Aiden Gordon, Hayden Cyr, Abram Stratton, Wyatt Dunn, Carter Graham, Aiden Argo, Coach Allen Brumfield. Back row: Coaches Kris Cyr, Steve Gurney, Scott Leitzel, Shawn Stratton. Not pictured: Brendon Knitter and Luke Tremblay. (Courtesy photo)

The K18 team won 15 games so far this summer, including a 17-3 win over Valley Heights on Monday, a 5-3 win against Clifton-Clyde Thursday and a 9-1 at Concordia on Saturday. They will be playing at the Regional tournament in Concordia this week with the first game against Smith Center Gray tonight at 8:30 p.m.                                                    