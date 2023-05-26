CCCHS Tiger shooters have pulled off another conference championship. Individual results include:
Wyatt Varner, second in the conference and 20th in the state; Ezra Gurney, fourth in the conference and 58th in the state; Edith Frye, fourth in the conference for female shooters; Paxton Ryals, fifth in the conference and 70th in the state; Trace Wohler, 12th in the conference; Jacob Tholstrup, 15th in the conference and Brody Kramer, 17th in the conference.
