The Fall Homecoming candidates of this year’s CCCHS Senior Class were announced last Friday.
The King candidates are: Ian Floersch, son of Matt and Karlene Floersch; Brody Hayes, son of Patrick and Arica Hayes; Tucker Jackson, son of Jamie and Chris Jackson; and Carter Long, son of Barrett and Stacie Long. Queen candidates are: Kara Floersch, daughter of Aaron and Morree Floersch; Sarabeth Martin, daughter of Tim and Roxanna Martin, Emma Pfizenmaier, daughter of Brad Pfizenmaier and Apryl Peerson; and Sara Smith, daughter of Jason and Annette Smith.
