Last Thursday, Sept. 15 the Lady Tiger tennis team of Clay Center Community High School traveled to Buhler to compete in one of the best regular season tournaments in the 4A classification and came home with a great third-place showing. Singles players had a great tourney as both Julia Rieger and Sara Smith placed on the day. Due to how the tournament is set up, the first match of the day was the most important as it determined which side of the bracket the players would play on. Rieger opened the tournament with an 8-3 victory over Salina South’s Faith Workman as Rieger continued the day on the front side of the bracket. In the second round, Buhler’s number one player and top seed Olivia Frederick defeated Rieger 8-0. Frederick ended the day with the silver medal. Rieger bounced back with a hard-fought match taking an 8-6 win over seventh-place finisher Valley Center’s Ella Pilla. The senior closed out her day with a tough 8-3 loss to Valley Center’s Emma Taylor in the fifth-place match as Rieger finished sixth.
The other singles player, Sara Smith, started off with a hard-fought 8-3 loss to eventual champion Greer Kice out of Classical. This loss moved Smith to the backside of the bracket; however, the junior did not lose the rest of the day. In Smith’s second match of the day, she took on Buhler’s Mady Tanksley and won soundly 8-2. McPherson’s Jordan Martens was no match for Smith as the junior took an 8-1 victory in her next match. For ninth-place, Smith defeated Workman in a tightly contested match as the junior took the 8-5 victory.
