At the Wamego Invitational meet on Saturday, the CCCHS girls cross country team placed fifth out of 16 teams while the boys placed 16th out of 19. Currently, the Lady Tiger Cross Country team is ranked fifth in 4A in the Kansas Cross Country Coaches Jim Maska early season poll.
Leading the way for the girls was junior Lauren Smith, who placed second with a time of 19:19.68; followed by sophomore Kylie Pfizenmaier, who placed 18th, 20:35.28; sophermore Janae Wolf, 29th, 21:18.28 27; senior Lainie Sleichter, 48th, 22:19.49 48; freshman Raelynn Cranmer, 51st; 22:27.58; freshman Maddie Larson, 53rd,22:35.79; and sophomore Alessia Caralles, 72nd, 23:50.91 72, 23:50.91
