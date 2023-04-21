Tiger varsity baseball has held onto their winning streak by the skin of their teeth against the Abilene Cowboys in a double header contest this past Tuesday, scoring 9-8 and 17-2 in each game. A miracle home-run from Carter Long in the 10th inning of game one put down the Cowboys and led the Tigers to their 11th straight win of the season.
Game one started off with Abilene at bat, and a double resulting in a run which gave the Cowboys an early lead. The Tigers soon responded with their first two runs of the game thanks to a single from Cole Pladson that brought home Brody Hayes and Morgan Brumfield. A single on a ground ball from Jackson Myers brought home Braxtin Mason, and a double from Hayes brought home Myers in the second inning. Another single from Myers in the third inning brought home Tucker Jackson, who stole second, giving the Tigers a 5-1 lead.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.