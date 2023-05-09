Seniors recognized as three-sport athletes during the 2022-23 school year were, front row, left: Megan Wright, Mackenzie Weller, Dani Carson. Back row, left: Trenton Watt, Luke Young, Mark Hoffman. Not pictured: Taylor Dumas.
A total of 62 CCCHS student athletes were recognized last Wednesday by Athletic Director Greg Ferguson and coaches for the Three-Sport Athlete banquet at the Martyn-Snodgrass auditorium at CCCHS. There were seven seniors, 14 juniors, 22 sophomores and 19 freshmen awarded with certificates and their sports announced.
Seniors: Dani Carson (volleyball, basketball, softball); Taylor Dumas (football, wrestling, baseball); Mark Hoffman (football, baseball, baseball); Trenton Watt (cross country, powerlifting, track); Mackenzie Weller (volleyball, basketball, softball); Megan Wright (volleyball, basketball, track); Luke Young (football, wrestling, track).
