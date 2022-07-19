The CCABA 14U Tigers proudly display their K18 East Regional Championship trophy after defeating Russell, 10-2 on Saturday, July 16 in Concordia. Front row (L to R): Miller Coffman, Hayden Cyr, Alec Jefferis, Carter Beswick and Eisaac Girton. Back row (L to R): Gavyn Ryals, Wyatt Dunn, Aiden Gordon, Carter Graham, Bodie Mongeau and Hayden Sterling. Not pictured are Coaches Kris Cyr, Matt Graham and Jerrod Ryals.
The Clay County Amateur Baseball Association 14U Tigers defeated Russell, 10-2 on Saturday in Concordia to clinch an East Regional Championship and punched their ticket to the State Tournament.
Hayden Cyr contributed to the Tiger victory by driving in five runners. Cyr led the game off on the hill for the Tigers and surrendered two runs on five hits over four and two-thirds innings, striking out 11.
