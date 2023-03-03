CCCHS Forensics competes at Marysville

CCCHS Tiger Forensic students Elyla Robles (left), Bralyn Bull and Morgan Peters competed at the forensics tournament in Marysville on Saturday. Robles and Peters both brought home medals.          

 Photo courtesy of Tiger Speech & Drama

Tiger Forensics competed at Marysville this past Saturday, Feb. 25 and brought home a few medals:

Here are the results: