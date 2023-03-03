top story CCCHS Forensics competes at Marysville Mar 3, 2023 Mar 3, 2023 Updated 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email CCCHS Tiger Forensic students Elyla Robles (left), Bralyn Bull and Morgan Peters competed at the forensics tournament in Marysville on Saturday. Robles and Peters both brought home medals. Photo courtesy of Tiger Speech & Drama Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tiger Forensics competed at Marysville this past Saturday, Feb. 25 and brought home a few medals:Here are the results:Poetry— Morgan Peters, Second (State Championship Qualification); Elyla Robles, 6th; Inaya Liddle,16th; Alex Herron, 18th; Kayleigh Herrara, 22nd; Bralyn Bull, 30th; MiA Spurlin 35th. Serious Solo Acting — Peters, 12th. Impromptu Speaking— Robles, 13th; Spurlin, 19th; Bull, 22nd.Prose — Alissa Cowing, 26th.Informative — Damian Nye, 11th. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Charlotte's Web Tiger forensics CCARE Adult Egg Hunt Back it with a card Clayopoly promotion https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1534405363/clayopoly A BETTER Dispatch! Most*Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDONNA CLEMONSBONNIE SLINGSBYStadium now in private handsWhat ownership of The Union means for Clay CenterBEVERLY CARONLETTER: Governor wants the cash that THC alternative would bringGARY BERGMEIERA pat on the back for the business that goes above and beyond for animalsJEFFREY RICHBETTY SPELLMAN Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Meet the Staff Advertising Sales Manager/ Copy Editor Melanie Musselman Updated Nov 17, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Contact Melanie Musselman at Dispatchadrep@gmail.com or call (785) 632-2127 Editor, Publisher, Owner Ryan Wilson Updated Nov 17, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Contact Ryan D. Wilson t newseditordispatch@gmail.com or call (785) 632-2127 or his cell phone (785) 268-0442. Circulation and Business Manager Tricia York Updated Nov 17, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Circulation manger Tricia York can be reached at Dispatchcirculation@gmail.com or by calling (785) 632-2127. Billing questions cn directed to CCDispatchbilling@gmail.com. Senior Editor/Sports Editor Joshua Smith Updated Nov 17, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Contact Joshua Smith at sportseditordispatch@gmail.com or call (785) 632-2127. Associate Editor Ali Smith Updated Nov 17, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Ali Smith can be reached at associateeditordispatch@gmail.com or (785) 632-2127. Ad Representative Robert "Rusty" Connally Updated Jan 31, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Rusty Connally can be reached at dispatchaddesk@gmail.com or (785) 632-2127 Ryan D. Wilson Editor Follow Ryan D. Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
