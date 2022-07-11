On July 07 2022 the Clay Center Police Department arrested Cameron, Bronson Thomas, 43 for the following charges: Possession of Depressants, Stimulant's, Hallucinogens', Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Cameron is currently being held on a $5000.00 Cash/Surety Bond.
On July 8, the Clay Center Police Department arrested Tollefson, Dirk Edward, 53 for the following charges: Theft of Lost or Mislaid Property. Tollefson was released on July 9 for a $3000.00 Bond.
