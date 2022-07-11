On June 27th at approximately 9:36 pm, Officer Smith with the Clay Center Police Department arrived at the 100 block of Court St, 100 feet East from 1st street for an accident report. Spencer Carlson from Barnes, driving a Red 2006 Peterbilt was driving westbound on Court street and struck low hanging branches.
On July 6th at approximately 1:29 pm Officer S. Fischer with the Clay Center Police Department arrived at 617 Liberty st, 200 feet east from 6th street for an accident report. Dale Cramer from Clay Center driving a White 2013 Chevy Impala, was backing from a parking stall and strikes a legally parked Green 2019 Ford Mustang, owned by Debra Baker, Miltonvale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.