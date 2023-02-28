Did supporters and lobbyists of medical and recreational marijuana shoot themselves in the foot? It is called Delta-8, and it is making its presence felt in Kansas. Products containing delta-8-THC became widely available in most of the USA following the 2018 Farm Bill, and Kansas legalizing it in 2019.
Delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol (Delta-8 THC) and delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol (Delta-9 THC) are both cannabinoids, but they have different effects on the body. A derivative of hemp. It is legal to consume. Thought to be a weaker form to Delta-9 THC, which is the cannabinoid that proponents associate with their legalizing efforts, but its chemical composition has less side effects. In a 2021 study from Concordia University, Wisconsin, titledConsumer Experiences with Delta-8-THC: Medical Use, Pharmaceutical Substitution, and Comparisons with Delta-9-THC. Their conclusion “results suggest that delta-8-THC may be equally effective for desired purposes of cannabis use and lower in undesirable or adverse effects”. People surveyed used delta 8 for medical reasons, specifically: panic attacks, stress, depression, bipolar disorder, chronic pain.
The reported side effects were: visual distortion, euphoria, relaxation, difficulties speaking and thinking.
Plainly put, users of Delt-8 felt it was an effective substitute to its cousin Delta-9 THC.
Back to my first statement. Did Governor Kelly and her Medical/Recreational marijuana lobbyist screw up? Do they truly want to help with those suffering from pain or mental issues? Then why aren’t they singing from the rooftop about the “legal” benefits of Delta-8? encouraging producers tax breaks; like they did with Panasonic, and Integra Technologies, to make their product in Kansas?
Truth be told, Governor Kelly only wants the cash. They have it all setup, with revenue coming from sales tax, licensing and permits fees, taxes on the vendor when they open up their storefront. Just ask hemp growers when they could finally churn up their acres. We hit them with $100 application fees, $47 criminal history record check fees, $1,200 license fees, $225 (each) testing fees, $45 per hour (Transportation and inspection time) subsequent sampling fees, and $50 (each) modification fees. The Kansas government wants their pound of flesh. Treating Kansans of their chronic pain, their anxiety, bipolar disorder is just a bi-product to them.
