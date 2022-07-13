Letter to the Editor

Value Them Both is a constitutional amendment on your ballot August 2nd that restores the rights of the people to keep commonsense restrictions on the abortion industry. This amendment is needed because a 2019 Kansas Supreme Court ruling created a new right to abortion in our state constitution. This ruling threatens to invalidate over 20 laws passed with bipartisan support that protect women and their preborn babies from harm from the abortion industry.
Without the VTB amendment Kansas will become a destination state for unlimited, unregulated abortions paid for with your tax dollars and with no safety protections for women.
By voting “yes” for VTB, you can ensure restrictions on taxpayer funding of abortion, full informed consent for women about abortion risks, basic sanitation and safety standards at abortion clinics, parental notification for minors, and no painful late-term abortions. These are all reasonable compassionate laws that a large majority of Kansans favor.
As a lifelong Kansan who was born and raised on a farm in Clay County, I care deeply about my hometown and my state. We can restore our state constitution to once again empower we the people to provide legal protection for women and babies. Please vote “yes” for Value Them Both on August 2nd and go to www.valuethemboth.com for more information and to get involved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.