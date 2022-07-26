Letter to the Editor

True story. A friend of mine’s 15-year-old son needed to take Tylenol for a headache that he had at school. In order to take the Tylenol, he needed his parents’ permission as well as his doctor’s
permission. However, if Value Them Both does not pass, there is a very likely chance that in
Kansas a 15-year-old would not need her parents’ or doctor’s permission to have an abortion? This doesn’t seem right.
On August 2, the Value Them Both Amendment is on the ballot. Several years ago, the Kansas
Supreme Court decided that abortion is a constitutional right. Because of that, many of the
commonsense restrictions on the abortion industry could go by the wayside, like a sandcastle on the beach. A “yes” vote for the Value Them Both Amendment will ensure our ability to keep basic regulations on the abortion industry and to protect both mothers and babies.
But here is another thought on why I think Kansans should vote yes on the Value Them Both
Amendment. St. Teresa of Calcutta once said that it should not surprise us when we hear of
killings and wars and the disrespect for human life. She said that if we kill the unborn, the weakest in society, there will be no stopping killing others. We all can see how much destruction of life is in society through shootings and wars. Let’s start choosing life and love in our society by protecting mothers and babies.
