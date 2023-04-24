Editor:
Many believe religion is not a force to be reckoned with anymore in America. However, even a little band of anti-civic Christians or Jews can make a big impact on society.
A large Christian gathering in Daegu, South Korea threw accelerant on the initial Covid outbreak in Asia. Churches in America soon did the same, under the banner of religious freedom and fuzzy doctrines like God doesn’t care about government or public health.
A congregation in Santa Clara County, Calvary Chapel, was one of them. A Santa Clara County judge has ordered the San Jose church to pay $1.2 million in fines for flagrantly violating mask-wearing and social distancing rules at the height of the pandemic. (Mercury News, 4-12-23) Who knows how many lives might have been saved if churches all over America hadn’t been such bad citizens carrying signs saying “Jesus is my vaccine” and “We fear God, not corona,” and acting out against public health science and authority.
Regular meetings, choir practices, weddings and funerals held by churches in places like Calloway County, and Louisville, Kentucky; Durham, North Carolina; New Rochelle, and Rockland County, New York; Lakewood, New Jersey; Greers Ferry, Arkansas; suburban Baton Rouge; Lynchburg, Virginia; Tampa Bay, Florida; Albany, Georgia; Warren County, Ohio; suburban Chicago; rural Minnesota; Houston, Texas; Washington D.C.; Sacramento, California; Detroit, Michigan; and Butte County, California caused clear outbreaks and constituted spreader events.
Moses and Jesus were known for promoting public health, not denying it.
--Kimball Shinkoskey, Woods Cross, Utah
