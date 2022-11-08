Please join OCCK’s Alzheimer support team in recognizing November as National Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia and is the fifth leading cause of death in the state of Kansas. Age is the No. 1 risk factor, with recommendations of screening starting as early as 55.
OCCK’s Alzheimer’s specialist can assist you if you are having concerns. Are you seeing changes in yourself or someone you love? Is it becoming harder to find the right word? Are you forgetting appointments, the correct month or the year? Do you find yourself struggling to use familiar objects or lose your way when driving somewhere you have been before?
OCCK’s Alzheimer’s specialist can help you start that conversation with your primary care physician or connect you with researchers at KU’s Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center for further evaluation. Our cognitive care navigators are here to provide education and support to you and your family throughout the path of this disease. OCCK’s Alzheimer’s support team welcomes rural Kansas families to reach out with questions or concerns. Staff can be reached at (785) 82709382 orbbryson@occk.com
