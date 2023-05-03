We need full disclosure of school district providing long term financial support for a new child care facility.
While I am a very strong supporter of education, it is reasonable to question whether school districts can efficiently provide such expanded services such as a new child care facility (ages 0-5) while fulfilling their seemingly fundamental responsibility as academic institutions. With all the changes over the last several years, and more proposed this session by some lawmakers, it is becoming increasingly difficult to differentiate where a school district’s responsibilities end and where a family and community’s responsibilities begin.
As many of us know in the funding philosophy of “free” money; grants, private donations, tax credits, etc; all the above are not an infinite source of sustainable operating revenue. Mr. Nelson‘s quote on operating income towards a proposed child care center “the grant will help them out until they can figure out how to cover that cost”.
This should never factor into a long term funding solution that needs to be addressed NOW and not later in the game plan when commitments are made. In my opinion, if the school board pushes this through without FULLY VETTING all the pros and cons, we are in very serious trouble.
Districts throughout our state who are constantly dealing with lack of Federal and State funding have to constantly rely on local funding to their school district provided by voters through community-approved property tax levies, arguing that increasing levy amounts were necessary due to insufficient federal/state dollars. Services during this time have also greatly expanded.
As a result of changing state policies, increased public expectations and individual school board decisions, many school districts are now providing a range of meals, childcare, social/emotional support, healthcare, and early learning services in addition to their K-12 academic responsibilities. There is no doubt that many needs exist within our communities and student population, but the question of who should be providing these services is open to serious debate.
All of this presents a challenge for educational funding obligations as well as personal responsibility, parental control, and our government’s role. As school districts continue to expand the services they provide, it will also become more and more difficult to ever “fully fund” education because so many responsibilities are being transitioned into our schools. Thisleads to expanded levy requests by school districts and increasing impacts on people’s property taxes, which is not sustainable and seems like the very problem we once had.
