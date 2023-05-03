We need full disclosure of school district providing long term financial support for a new child care facility.

While I am a very strong supporter of education, it is reasonable to question whether school districts can efficiently provide such expanded services such as a new child care facility (ages 0-5) while fulfilling their seemingly fundamental responsibility as academic institutions. With all the changes over the last several years, and more proposed this session by some lawmakers, it is becoming increasingly difficult to differentiate where a school district’s responsibilities end and where a family and community’s responsibilities begin.  