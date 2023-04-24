Call it a blessing from the spirits, a miraculous bond reuniting, or just a coincidence - Link the Green Cheek Conure bird is home! 

First and foremost, I want to thank each individual who took time to share the post of Link being lost. I am beyond blessed to have this Clay Center community who rallied in an effort that felt impossible. I could not have kept motivation without seeing that the post just kept spreading. To those I saw walking the streets helping me and those I may never know that were helping as well, thank you!