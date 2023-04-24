Call it a blessing from the spirits, a miraculous bond reuniting, or just a coincidence - Link the Green Cheek Conure bird is home!
First and foremost, I want to thank each individual who took time to share the post of Link being lost. I am beyond blessed to have this Clay Center community who rallied in an effort that felt impossible. I could not have kept motivation without seeing that the post just kept spreading. To those I saw walking the streets helping me and those I may never know that were helping as well, thank you!
It is not unusual for me to bring my bird when I am picking up my daughter. Most generally when I have to drive alone, I bring Link along to enjoy the ride. I had been training her for a little while to go out with me and have had success. This particular outing was just a 20 step walk. So, for the question of “how she got out”... well, it’s entirely my fault.
We were only a couple steps away when she got spooked, flew around the peak of our garage twice and went to perch in the trees next to our home (for just a few brief seconds) before taking flight again. It didn’t feel right for me to panic just yet because in our home, she quite literally is an added piece to my soul. When she is out of her “home” (cage), she doesn’t leave my shoulder. So, I assumed in this circumstance she would have a short joy flight, realize I was not in her sights, and would come back.
I had not realized that Link had never seen the outside of our home besides what she looks at through her window. So, her new ‘birds eye view’ was not going to tell her where “home” is.
We live over on 4th Street at the end block of Lane. If you haven’t passed through here recently, then you should know that at this time every year we have a massive wake of buzzards who gather in a very tall white tree at our neighbors home north of our house. In addition, the foxes that roam this side of Clay Center - their den is in the meadow behind our home. If that doesn’t really pull a “she’s never coming home” thought, then you’ll also be interested in knowing there is an owl who perches behind our home who thinks Link is a snack and has rammed into our window multiple times just to get at her. Needless to say, Link’s very bright colors bring a lot of attraction for the predators who live outside.
I searched around for probably a half hour yelling her name when I finally heard her call back to me. I located her (high in a south neighbor’s tree), then she took off again. My family pulled together to read as many articles as we could on what to do.
Here are some key things you should do if your bird flies out:
Bring their cage outside where they can see it and put a lot of their favorite foods around the cage
Do not “chase” the bird
Call out to your bird using as many common phrases you use with them
I did not do these three things fast enough, It was then too dark for her to fly. Bird Tip: Parrots do not have the proper amount of cones to rods in their eyes, therefore they cannot see in the dark as well as others might be able to.
I’ll save you from reading all the minute details and just say that I did not sleep. My bed was on my back porch for that night and my duty was to keep the back porch (motion sensor) light to remain on. I huddled under two blankets and a comforter and stood watch.
When first light came, I headed out hoping to be the first to find her waking up. Unfortunately, all I could hear was every other bird sound except for Link’s. I wandered around the north west corner of Clay Center all day shouting her name, playing bird sounds, ringing her favorite bell and heard not one sound from her while searching for her until….
I got a call from my husband’s mom, Vicki, who we like to call the “bird whisperer.” She left me a voicemail at around 5:20 p.m. saying she wanted me to walk over to her house (a couple houses away) and that she wanted me to “humor” her for just a few minutes. After 10 miles of walking, a massive sunburn, and lost hope - I drudged over to her place. She told me how she had just finished meditating and that grandma was currently in the house meditating as well. I do have my own viewpoint on religion and/or what I believe to be right and what she was asking me to do, I have always been skeptical about. But by this point, I had exhausted all other efforts (praying, actively looking, etc.) She said to me, “Close your eyes and call out to your bird… with your mind.” The events that took place after this point are literally hard to believe unless you saw it with your own eyes. Thankfully I have witnesses. I closed my eyes and thought “Link, if this is truly working… please come home.” Immediately I heard her distinct chirp. I pounced up and screamed “LINK!”... to which I was reminded to calm down and sit back down and do it again. So, I did. After a second try, I saw a bird flying and heard her chirp again! She flew to the front of the home and landed in a tree, one chirp after another. I walked around the front and when I finally made eye contact with her in the tree and held my hand up, she flew right down to me! I was very thankful to have had a few great friends to have experienced seeing her do this.
So, as I stated at the beginning of this article - call it a blessing from the spirits, a miraculous bond reuniting, or even just a mere coincidence - Link the Green Cheek Conure is home! It overwhelmed me with how many individuals care and you can definitely expect the same from me if ever the opportunity arises for me to give back!
