At May’s board meeting, I questioned our school board administration how it can efficiently provide such expanded services such as the grant request for a new childcare facility while fulfilling their seemingly fundamental responsibility as an academic institution. I have personally requested from our school board administration to publicly provide a five-year funding projection of this proposed new facility to our community. Four months later, our community has not received any response.
With or without final grant award determinations, when major fiscal upgrades to our school district are planned for future implementation, the public deserves honest answers. With all the changes over the last several years, it is becoming increasingly difficult to differentiate where a school district’s responsibilities end and where a family and community’s responsibilities begin.
I realize there are many needs that exist within our community and student population, but the question of who should be providing these services of this magnitude is open to serious debate and district-wide community input.
Many relevant questions arise such as, is it reasonable to compete with current/future communitywide childcare providers? Has the grant coalition group offered the same assistance to current community childcare providers to expand their facilities? I hope that our leadership discussed legitimate questions such as these prior to making a board commitment. The excuse that we will eventually come up with the funding if awarded the grant is an irresponsible excuse.
For now, citizens are continually met with a wall of silence by our board on this question and quite a few unanswered questions from others. For every school district that continues to expand the services they provide, it will also become more and more difficult to ever “fully fund” education because so many responsibilities are being transitioned into our schools. I am certain this grant opportunity will come up again soon, and citizens want honest answers from their elected officials.
This is a serious financial and social decision for our school.
