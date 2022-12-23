Editor,
In response to Patrick Miller's column (which ran in the Dec. 16 Dispatch):
Calling anything other than one biological male and one biological female "marriage" is false. All through history there have been aberrant definitions of marriage, even today during the ISIS kidnapping, raping and abandoning of preteen and teen girls. There are over 1,000 markers in the cells of every human that define the body's sex for life. You can play semantics games, but the cold hard truth is that by hormones and surgery, that cannot be altered. To refer to "transgender children and gay and lesbian Americans" is not following the science. God does not make people that way, they CHOOSE to go it or are DECEIVED into buying it.
So what remains is why LGBT persons want to be labeled as in marriages. We read about Sodom in the Old Testament and New Testament. Even though the incredible sex deviancy known to the whole ancient world in Sodom would seem to be "perversion and lust," the New Testament authors inform us that the sin of Sodom was PRIDE. It is ironic that gay rights are often celebrated in pride festivals today in our country. What is pride? Break it down, and it is rebellion against our Creator, who made each of us in HIS image both biologically and spiritually. Before Sodom the earth had been so corrupted that the flood happened. The rainbow was God's promise to never destroy our earth by flood again. (The rainbow is not an LGTB symbol!) Then only two generations later, sexual perversion was back again in the heart of man. In Abraham's time, Sodom was wealthy and powerful, a nation that openly celebrated lust and rape. Yet it was wiped off the face of the earth in a day, and archeology sees the traces of the destruction still today in the soils. The people living in those days experienced God's wrath in catastrophe. Our land is ripe for the same thing unless we turn.
I believe marriage should be reserved for the true definition given by the Creator of all flesh. We can call these other unions something different. There will always be pride to rebel against God in the human heart, and that is between God and the person to work out. But legally, it is a lie to call these unions marriages, no matter which way the political winds blow. If anyone believes the Respect for Marriage Act is the final word from God's perspective, that person is truly deceived.
We are told that in the end times people will become lovers of pleasure and lovers of self and also that falsehoods will abound and be accepted as truth. This is now happening with marriages, library books and schools, pronouns, grooming, surgical child abuse of our youth, and media in all forms. Corporations are bowing to the altar of LGTB. At the root is PRIDE, SELF-INTEREST, ATHEISM. Do not be fooled. When Jesus walked this earth he was criticized for associating with sinners, and that included Sodomites. He stated he came to save the LOST, and he is available today in the same capacity, but not forcing anyone. He knocks at the door of the heart of man, waiting to be invited into dinner and to forgive the repentant soul.
Merry Christmas, While We Can Still Say That,
Anne Clark
Morganville
