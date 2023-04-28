It is with a heavy heart that I write that the next month's publication of The Dispatch may be our last.

In the first couple of months of the year and since acquiring The Union in March, I've had to max our line of credit at the bank to keep both papers afloat. I had hoped that income coming in from The Union would be enough to offset our budget shortfall, as the acquisition only required us to hire one full-time employee and a couple of freelancers. However, that revenue is only about half of what I was expecting.