It is with a heavy heart that I write that the next month's publication of The Dispatch may be our last.
In the first couple of months of the year and since acquiring The Union in March, I've had to max our line of credit at the bank to keep both papers afloat. I had hoped that income coming in from The Union would be enough to offset our budget shortfall, as the acquisition only required us to hire one full-time employee and a couple of freelancers. However, that revenue is only about half of what I was expecting.
The Dispatch brings in between $4,000 to $5,000 a week in revenue. The Union brings in about that much in one month. Our total payroll runs about $6,000 every two weeks, not counting payroll taxes. Our end-of-the-month bills, which include rent, carriers, and loan payments, runs about $6,000. Mid-month bills, which is mostly utilities and other services runs $2,500; and additionally we have a monthly printing bill of about $6,000, spend about $400 a week in postage to deliver the paper in the mail; and pay freelances around $1,000 a month.
As of right now, I don't have enough to pay the end-of-the month bills or get through the next payroll. If I can raise that in the next couple of days, we might be able to keep going for another month. But realistically, without sustained, committed additional advertising support, we won't be able to keep going for longer than 30 days.
If we do make it to June, my plan is to give up our office space both in Clay Center and Junction City and run both businesses out of our homes, which will save us some overhead, but doesn't solve the budget shortfall. For now, until we get on more stable footing, we'll only be accepting subscriptions on a month-to-month basis, $12 a month, as I do not want to take money for something we likely won't be able to deliver in a month.
It is also my intent to wrap up Clayopoly as our last project, as I can think of no better way to say goodbye to you than to deliver on that promise. Please be patient, it may take a few more months to get that accomplished.
I want to emphasize to the community and to my employees especially, including those no longer in my employ, that this is no one's fault but my own. I knew when I bought The Dispatch in August that it was a huge risk and that it was very likely I would not succeed. I had hoped to beat the odds.
There is no one single thing that has led us here. Over the years newspapers have been slowly losing advertising, and during COVID we took a significant hit that we've never quite been able to recover from. I can't tell you how many times I've heard in the last few months that the newspaper is a dying industry. Maybe they're right.
Some critics will no doubt point to some of the editiorials I've written as the reason we've struggling, and if that is the reason, I will accept responsibility there too. Newspapers don't usually die from too much controversy, they die for the other reason -- people cease reading because it ceases to be interesting without local content or the paper taking a stand on anything. I will say having few a prominent business leaders advocate others not to advertises in the paper over an editorial they didn't like and The Rotary Club banning The Dispatch from its meetings on the first day I came back to town has not helped us.
I am open to the possibility that I may be the reason this paper is not succeeding, which is why I'm putting it up for sale. Please, serious inquiries only.
I want to thank those of you who have supported us so well over the years and especially in this last year. Many of you have gone above and beyond to help keep us in business, and I want you know how much I appreciate that. This community has the amazing capacity to come through in the final hour, and even that doesn't happen now, you should know I've very much enjoyed being part of this community again, and I truly appreciate the opportunity you've given me to be a journalist one last time.
If this has to be goodbye, then we do it by giving you best possible paper we can for as long as we can. Even if it is just one more. Or two. Or a dozen.
