Ryan D. Wilson, Publisher/editor

Photo by Michelle Tessaro/Michelle Lens Photography.

Some exciting things are happening in residential development here in Clay Center that we’re very excited about.

If you haven’t been following the housing market closely, you might not know that the people are leaving cities to move into small towns – either because they’re driven to do so financially or because they’re tired of living in the city. The pandemic stoked this fire – as people had no choice but to go back home after losing jobs, but even though people are back to work, the trend to go small hasn’t subsided.