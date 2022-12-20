Some exciting things are happening in residential development here in Clay Center that we’re very excited about.
If you haven’t been following the housing market closely, you might not know that the people are leaving cities to move into small towns – either because they’re driven to do so financially or because they’re tired of living in the city. The pandemic stoked this fire – as people had no choice but to go back home after losing jobs, but even though people are back to work, the trend to go small hasn’t subsided.
Because you see, word has gotten around how great living in a small town actually is.
Clay Center has seen its share of that. Houses within a certain affordable range have sold quickly, like wildfire, and even though that has inflated the value of those properties a bit, it’s an very encouraging sign – because it is also prompting developers to build properties within that affordable market.
Clay Center has an interesting mix of old and new. We don’t have a shortage on the high end – there are a lot of great homes in the three-bedroom or more category – both old and new – and curiously enough, we don’t lack available properties on the low end either, as there is quite a bit of selection between Housing Authority and other apartments.
What we don’t have a lot of are starter homes and properties in the middle – townhouses, small modular homes or the kinds of homes perfect for empty nesters. But one- or two-bedroom homes are the most desired product in residential development right now because that is what young families moving in want. They especially like townhouses and houses on small lots because such properties don’t require a lot of maintenance.
The development on Arbon Street built a couple of years ago is a perfect example of the kind of properties Clay Center needs. Another promising venture is what’s happening at the former Country Gardens trailer park. While the modular homes being built there are very similar to trailer houses, we are excited by what they’ve proposed – because there’s a real need for more homes in the affordable market.
Another one that has potential is development of the old McKinley School playground. While we aren’t sure what the recent buyer of that property, who owns a construction company, has planned, we’re excited by the prospect of new construction there.
We’ve also seen people fixing up houses and tearing down the ones that can’t be fixed up to make way for new homes – because this is no better time than right now to be selling homes in a small town.
We’ve known for a long time that Clay Center is a great community to live in. It pleases us immensely that other people are seeing that too.
