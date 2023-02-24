David Salava

Cutline: Veterinarians David Salava, left, and Nick Luke, right, accept the award from Grow Clay County Director Natalie Maruato for Best Professional Business of the year at Saturday’s annual meeting.

For the second year in a row, Salava Veterinary Clinic was named ‘Best Professional Business of the Year’ by Grow Clay County, an award they accepted at Saturday’s annual meeting.

The business has done a lot to improve their capability to care for patients and clients in the last couple of years by adding staff and moving into an updated, better facility. But it’s no secret that Salava has a soft spot for animals – we’ve heard stories of how he and his staff have performed surgeries that have saved the lives of many small animals, including strays that had no homes.