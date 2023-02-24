Cutline: Veterinarians David Salava, left, and Nick Luke, right, accept the award from Grow Clay County Director Natalie Maruato for Best Professional Business of the year at Saturday’s annual meeting.
For the second year in a row, Salava Veterinary Clinic was named ‘Best Professional Business of the Year’ by Grow Clay County, an award they accepted at Saturday’s annual meeting.
The business has done a lot to improve their capability to care for patients and clients in the last couple of years by adding staff and moving into an updated, better facility. But it’s no secret that Salava has a soft spot for animals – we’ve heard stories of how he and his staff have performed surgeries that have saved the lives of many small animals, including strays that had no homes.
I know that better than anyone. Twice I’ve taken my dogs to them in an emergency and they’ve dropped everything to help them – even though it was after hours. When my boxer dislocated a hip in being struck by a vehicle after climbing over a six-foot tall fence they patched her up in time and kept serious injury from becoming worse, – on that could have been a disabling lifelong injury. When my Shih Tzu had his trachea nicked after getting into a dog fight, they got him just in time too.
Both times I thought I was going to lose them. Even though Dr. Salava said they were lucky, I also know that his quick action, knowledge and experience is what saved them. On top of that, he also undercharged me, because he also knew that I was a single parent struggling to get by who could not have afforded a bigger bill.
And it isn’t just the emergencies that they provide that extra care. Every checkup isn’t just about making sure that these members of my family are up to date on their shots and heartworm and flea and tick medication, but also that we’re doing everything we can to keep them healthy, happy, comfortable and part of the family as long as possible.
So I’m pleased to see that his veterinary practice is doing so well and has the resources to help out even more animals. He and his staff don’t just have a big heart for the animals they serve, buta also for the people in this community.
It is no mystery to us why the practice has been named Best Professional Business in the county two years in a row.
