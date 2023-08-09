Every year, it seems like summer gets shorter and shorter. We’re not entirely sure if that’s because summer just has a way of flying by or if the first day of school just sneaks up on us. We swear that the first day of school comes around earlier and earlier, and have to check previous years’ papers to remind us that it really does come about the second week of August for Junction City and the third week in Clay Center.
And while we say goodbye to summer, we welcome fall with open arms – not because it is when kids are back in school, or because temperatures start cooling off, but because it kicks off the busiest and most profitable part of the year for us.
Fall is when we look forward to festivals like Piotique in Clay Center, Oktoberfest in Junction City, the Hullabaloo in Leonardville, Wakefield’s Birthday Bash, Miltonvale’s TootleFest, Party in the ‘Ville in Morganville, and the Longford Rodeo over Labor Day weekend. It’s a time for community fundraisers and benefits that raise money for everything from the Relay For Life holding their annual event for contributions to go toward cancer research to clear the shelter events to student and youth organizations raising money for things such as prom or sports uniforms.
It is the season of Friday night football games, homecoming queens and kings, not to mention a ton of other high school and youth sports and activities. It’s when we tend to set class and family reunions, when we take time to see people we haven’t seen in awhile.
This season is the last chance for barbecues, garage sales and outdoor family get-togethers and any other excuse to be outside before winter sets in. It’s the best time to go on a run or finally get to that New Year’s resolution to start exercising.
It’s also the time for elections, and while this is an odd-numbered year, don’t forget to vote in the local election in November for city and school board elections. In our opinion, this election is perhaps more important than the state or federal elections, as the decisions of these leaders impact us more directly than anything the state or federal governments do.
And the season ends with kids raiding candy from neighbors and businesses for Halloween, honoring all those who served in the military on Veterans Day and stuffing ourselves with turkey and all of the fixings on Thanksgiving.
For all of these reasons, it’s fair to say that fall is our favorite season, because it’s that time of year we squeeze in as much fun as we possibly can.
