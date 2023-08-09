Every year, it seems like summer gets shorter and shorter. We’re not entirely sure if that’s because summer just has a way of flying by or if the first day of school just sneaks up on us. We swear that the first day of school comes around earlier and earlier, and have to check previous years’ papers to remind us that it really does come about the second week of August for Junction City and the third week in Clay Center.

And while we say goodbye to summer, we welcome fall with open arms – not because it is when kids are back in school, or because temperatures start cooling off, but because it kicks off the busiest and most profitable part of the year for us.