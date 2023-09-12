While Tony Tone brought the laughs at the C.L. Hoover Opera House in Junction City over Labor Day weekend, his warm-up act – Vernon “Longhorn” Davis had the more powerful message.
Longhorn had some good jokes too – especially the one about an alert popping up on his dashboard on his way to Junction City from St. Louis that asked him if he was aware he was approaching Hell, because there was such a jump in temperatures. It’s so true. We Kansans love joking about the weather – because we get it all.
A graduate of JCHS, Longhorn grew up here. A veteran turned comedian, he has had three comedy tours in Europe to entertain US troops, a couple of television appearances and numerous awards in comedy. He has also made it his mission to make sure every veteran knows their service has been appreciated as founder of the non-profit organization, Thank U 4 Your Service. The sole purpose of this organization is to thank veterans with a card and dog tag that says “We thank you for your service and your sacrifice, you are appreciated.”
As someone who is not just a veteran, but a conscientious objector in a conflict that didn’t have many of those, I always appreciate when someone thanks me for my service, especially when it comes from another veteran, because I didn’t always have that kind of support. During my service, I was labeled a traitor by other soldiers for objecting to use of torture as a means of gathering intelligence.
About this time 20 years ago, I learned that interrogators were using what we called “very aggressive interrogation techniques” because they were under a directive to acquire intelligence by any means necessary. So I marched up to our battalion commander and demanded that he put a stop to it. I told him that gaining intelligence by torture is not only notoriously unreliable, but ultimately self-defeating and referenced a Star Trek episode to make my case. I told him “We are better than that.”
At first he laughed at me, because it isn’t often an E4 addresses a lieutenant colonel that way. But then I reminded him who I was. At that point, even though I wasn’t technically a journalist as a reservist, I had written for numerous newspapers as one, including the one located closest to the military installation we were assigned to. I knew who to talk to and who would believe my story. “If you don’t put a stop to it, I will,” I told him, and those were almost my last words.
The commander reminded me that I could be charged with desertion for not obeying orders. For those of you who don’t know, being charged with desertion in a war zone meant he could shoot me. So when he raised his sidearm, I stepped forward and pressed the barrel of his gun against my forehead and said “Sir, you do what you must, but this isn’t going away. Do you really think I’m the only one who objects to this?” And then I closed my eyes and asked him to tell my family I died doing the right thing.
As it turns out I was right. Soldiers with more rank than me began to object. So instead of committing a war crime, two weeks later we went home – all of us.
The message inside the card distributed by Thank U 4 Your Service is written specifically for veterans who did not get a proper welcome home after serving overseas. It says:
“When your country called, you answered. You signed your name, took an oath and prepared yourself for what you were assigned. We thank you.
“You were there when other service members fell, yet you refuse to allow them to be forgotten, as we have not forgotten you. We thank you.
“You may not have received a parade when you came home, yet we celebrate you now and forever. We thank you.
“The debt that is owed to you is great and owed by all, simply because you were willing to do what so few have done. You offered to sacrifice yourself so that the rest of us could continue to live free and in peace. We thank you.
“There are those of us that want you to know that we will never forget what you have done, stood for and the price that you and others have paid, We thank you.”
Because of people like Longhorn, organizations like the one he created and the kind words in that card, many more veterans feel like heroes, including me. I sure didn’t feel like a hero when I came home and agreed to avoid disciplinary action by staying quiet about what happened. I didn’t feel like a hero when they pinned a medal to my chest or promoted me – it all felt so undeserved to have to live with that lie.
But thank you for making me realize I’ve been too hard on myself.
