While Tony Tone brought the laughs at the C.L. Hoover Opera House in Junction City over Labor Day weekend, his warm-up act – Vernon “Longhorn” Davis had the more powerful message. 

Longhorn had some good jokes too – especially the one about an alert popping up on his dashboard on his way to Junction City from St. Louis that asked him if he was aware he was approaching Hell, because there was such a jump in temperatures. It’s so true. We Kansans love joking about the weather – because we get it all.