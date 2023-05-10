In vetoing the flat tax bill – and all the bells and whistles that went with it – Gov. Laura Kelly proposed an interesting alternative – give every Kansan a $450 tax rebate instead.
A couple weeks ago Kelly proposed the one-time tax rebate of $450 per person, or $900 for married couples, that would be delivered this summer. The total cost of the one-time rebates would be $800 million.
The move reminds me of the economic stimulus checks in 2008 under Pres. George W. Bush. At that time, the federal government gave back $300 per person ($600 for married couples filing jointly) to each taxpayer, along with $300 per dependent child under the age of 17.
I remember at the time, newspaper editors and pundits alike all agreed it wouldn’t prevent the recession (and it didn’t), that it wasn’t sustainable, even added to the federal debt and it would accomplish little other than put $300 back in taxpayers’ pockets.
I also remember one editor saying, “But I still want my stimulus check.”
And despite accomplishing almost nothing, the stimulus checks were very popular with taxpayers – particularly Republicans.
Gov. Kelly was right to veto the flat tax – doing that would have given the rich a break at the expense of the poorest Kansans; and it would have committed us to an annual budget deficit of $300 billion that would have caught up to us once we stop seeing a budget surplus.
But I can’t say I dislike the idea of a one-time tax rebate – even though giving every Kansans the same amount back is essentially the same thing as a flat tax.
I feel obligated to point out that giving taxpayers their money back isn’t going to solve any of the state’s problems. It won’t bridge the shortfalls that public education is seeing from being unfunded or help public schools fill the holes in staffing because of the teacher shortages; nor will it help the state solve the childcare crisis, the crunch that we’re feeling from inflation, or address the backlog of replacing public infrastructure.
In the grand scheme of things, an extra $450 isn’t going to do much good for the average household.
