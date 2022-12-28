As we look back on the year, there is a common theme among many of the top headlines of 2022. This year women have made a difference.
The US Supreme Court over turning Roe v. Wade by far is the top story. Regardless of where you stand on the issue, the Court’s decision to put the fate of abortion in the hands of state lawmakers will have a lasting impact on state and national politics for years to come.
The timing of that decision, made just before the Midterm Primary, energized more women to goto the polls (either to vote against anti-abortion measures or to support them) for a record voter turnout. This year more women were elected to political positions of power across the nation and the first black woman was sworn in on the US Supreme Court.
Here in Kansas young women went to the polls to stop a state Constitutional amendment that would have allowed state lawmakers to put more restrictions on abortion. The state also retained all so-called “liberal justices” on the state Supreme Court and re-elected a Democrat woman as governor. Those things in and of themselves aren’t unprecedented, but they are surprising in a year the state also elected one of the most radically conservative lawmakers as Attorney General.
Locally women have had a big impact on local efforts and politics too. Our hats go off to the women of Grow Clay County, who’ve accomplished a great deal to improve quality of life, from impressive park improvements and beautiful murals to tackling the very real childcare shortage.
This year, with Theresa Charbonneau joining the city council, two women are now providing valuable input on the council, something we haven’t seen in awhile. Women have spoken up on issues big and small, including both sides of the new football stadium; and have been the driving force behind many new projects and traditions in the community.
These are all great things, as women not only tend to have a kinder, gentler approach, they bring great ideas to the table. We all benefit when more people are involved. There’s a saying: If you want to really get something done, get a determined mother on board with it, because they are unstoppable.
We can’t wait to see what results because more women are speaking. We have a feeling that because of women, 2023 will be a better year.
