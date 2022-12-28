Ryan D. Wilson, Publisher/editor

Photo by Michelle Tessaro/Michelle Lens Photography.

As we look back on the year, there is a common theme among many of the top headlines of 2022. This year women have made a difference.

The US Supreme Court over turning Roe v. Wade by far is the top story. Regardless of where you stand on the issue, the Court’s decision to put the fate of abortion in the hands of state lawmakers will have a lasting impact on state and national politics for years to come.